Supreme Court overturns 2013 ruling on Sorras

Greece’s Supreme Court has overturned a 2013 ruling by an Athens misdemeanor court stating that Artemis Sorras was authorized to manage an amount that came to $600 billion, which had acquitted him on charges of disseminating false information.



Judges said the 2013 decision was not based on substantiated evidence. The ruling bears no legal consequence on Sorras, though he will no longer be able to invoke the 2013 decision.



Sorras, who claimed to have enough money to pay off Greece’s entire public debt and that of its citizens, has been on the run after being sentenced in March by a court in Patra, western Greece, to eight years in prison on charges of embezzlement.



The self-proclaimed trillionaire is the founder and leader of a nationalist political organization, Convention of Greeks, which has drawn thousands of fee-paying followers.