Wildfires burning in Attica and the Peloponnese

A fire engine is seen near a blaze in Kotronas, eastern Mani, southern Greece, Monday. Firefighters worked into the night trying to contain fires in Attica as well as Achaia and Laconia in the Peloponnese, which destroyed forest and farmland. Reports said several houses were threatened by the flames. Meanwhile, the fire brigade’s union criticized Alternate Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas’s visit on Thursday to the service’s command center as a PR stunt. "We wish to believe... the minister understood the true extent of the problems dogging the service which he has so far failed to solve." [Eurokinissi]