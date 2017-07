State debts to suppliers and taxpayers increased further in May to top 5 billion euros in the first five months of the year in total.

They reached up to 5.053 billion, from 4.959 billion euros at end-April, a 94-million-euro increase.

Signs point to the state continuing to avoid paying its dues until the disbursement of the 8.5-billion-euro bailout tranche at the earliest – i.e. not before next month.