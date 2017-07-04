Athens and Rome are waiting for the settlement of the issue of Trainose’s state support before it is transferred to Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, but the issue of the subsidized routes also remains unresolved threatening the signing of the contract with the Italians with new delays.

Sources say the existing ministerial decision on the state subsidy for unpopular rail routes does not secure Trainose or its investor either the payment or the amount of the subsidies.

The investor wishes to secure a 50-million-euro subsidy per annum for the next five years.