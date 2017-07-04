Pope donates 50,000 euros for Lesvos earthquake victims

Pope Francis has made of donation of 50,000 euros to boost relief efforts on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, which was struck by a destructive earthquake on June 12, Vatican Radio reported on Tuesday.



Quoting the Apostolic Nunciature of Greece, the report said that the Pope’s donation will be used to help the village of Vrisa, which was practically destroyed by the 6.3-Richter tremor that also resulted in the death of a 43-year-old woman killed by falling debris.

“It is an unexpected donation and concrete sign of the closeness and affection of Francis for the population, which has been deeply tried by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake,” Monseigneur Massimo Catterin, charge d affaires of the Nunciature, was quoted as saying.

Pope Francis had visited the island of Lesvos in the spring of 2016 to give his support to thousands of refugees and migrants trapped on the island but also to the locals helping them.

“There is great recognition and appreciation towards the Pope on Lesvos,” Catterin said. “He knows the earthquake emergency adds to the weight of the first emergency related to migrants.”