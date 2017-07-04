Man commits suicide outside Kalamata kindergarten

A 75-year-old retired hospital guard killed himself outside a central kindergarten in the southern Peloponnesian town of Kalamata, local media reported on Tuesday, saying the man shot himself in the chest.

A teacher ran out in the street when she heard two shots and found the man lying in a pool of blood on the street outside the school right beside her parked car, which was hit by one of the bullets from the shotgun used by the 75-year-old.

The children were spared the sight, as the incident occurred around 10 a.m. when the kindergarten’s young charges were indoors rehearsing for their end-of-year performance.

According to the Messinia Live website, the 75-year-old had made the 100-meter walk from his home to the school with the shotgun wrapped in a blanket. It was not clear why he chose to shoot himself in front of the childcare facility.