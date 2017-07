Summer sales will begin on Monday, July 10, and run through August 31, retailers announced on Tuesday.

Shops also have the option to open on the first Sunday of the summer sales season, on July 16, with their recommended hours put at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consumers are reminded to make sure that retailers display the original price, the percentage of the discount as well as the new price on all goods and services.