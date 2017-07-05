Dozens of Greek artists are coming together to root for a good cause, as the Oloi Mazi Boroume (Together We Can) campaign presents one of this summer’s biggest concerts on Wednesday, July 12.

The show, titled “Long Live Greek Song,” features veteran singer-songwriter Dionysis Savvopoulos, who will be displaying his undisputed knack for portraying the Greek spirit, along with a host of special guests. Tributes will be paid to legendary artists such as rebetika masters Vassilis Tsitsanis and Giorgos Zambetas, instilling inspiration and nostalgia into what is expected to be a packed house at the iconic Panathenaic Stadium (also known as Kallimarmaro).

The roster of artists scheduled to perform includes household names such as Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Fivos Delivorias, Yiannis Zouganelis, Katerina Polemi, Lavrentis Macheritsas, Maria Farantouri, Kostis Maraveyas and many more to be announced.

Oloi Mazi Boroume is a campaign launched by Skai TV in response to the country’s financial crisis, encouraging the public to make generous donations of food supplies, with the support of the country’s main supermarket chains. So far, the campaign has managed to collect over 5.3 million tons of food, which has been distributed through the Church of Greece’s soup kitchens, and contributed to feeding 250,000 people on a daily basis.

Moreover, in 2017, it distributed 58,000 “Love Parcels” to families living below the poverty line.

Tickets cost 6-12 euros and concertgoers are encouraged to bring food donations. Tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and www.athinorama.gr, or from Media Markt, Seven Spots and Euripides stores.