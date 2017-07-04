Man arrested for stealing over 1,000 euros from unlocked car
Online
A 43-year-old Mauritian national faced a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, Tuesday after stealing 1,380 euros from an unlocked parked car. The owner of the vehicle, who had not left the car for long, returned to find the cash missing and telephoned the police.
A 43-year-old Mauritian national faced a prosecutor in Alexandroupoli, northeastern Greece, Tuesday after stealing 1,380 euros from an unlocked parked car. The owner of the vehicle, who had not left the car for long, returned to find the cash missing and telephoned the police.
Officers traced the 43-year-old shortly after the call and recovered the stolen money.