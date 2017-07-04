NEWS |

 
NEWS

Rethymno thief faces prosecutor

TAGS: Justice, Crime

A 31-year-old man who is suspected of being behind a number of thefts from local stores and businesses in Rethymno, Crete, faced a prosecutor on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested on Sunday a few minutes after stealing 405 euros in cash and a wallet from a local store.

A subsequent search by police linked the same suspect to a string of similar thefts carried out in the broader area of Rethymno between June 13 and 30.

