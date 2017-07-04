Our Maria | Messinia | July 8

Forty years after Maria Callas’s death, there will be a tribute concert in her honor in the courtyard of the Greek opera star’s home in the Messinian village of Neochorio on Saturday, July 8. Titled “Our Maria,” the evening of opera is a collaboration between the Athenaeum International Cultural Center and the Municipality of Ichalias, under whose jurisdiction the village falls. Tenor Vassilis Kavayas and soprano Chrissa Maliamani will be among the singers, who will be accompanied by pianist Yannis Aeriniotis. The concert begins at 9 p.m and admission is free.



