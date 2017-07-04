WHAT’S ON |

 
Gadjo Dilo | Athens | July 6 & 27

TAGS: Music

Don't miss out an upbeat performance by local swing and gypsy jazz act Gadjo Dilo, who will be sharing Gazarte's Roof Stage with veteran singer-songwriter Vangelis Germanos. Germanos will perform some of his hit songs with a twist of indie and swing.

The event starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost 8 euros.

