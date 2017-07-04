Kalamata Festival | Messinia | July 14-23

Kalamata is gearing up to hold its annual dance festival for the 23rd year in a row. This year dance groups from South Africa, Italy, Israel, Sweden, the Netherlands and Spain will be performing at the festival for the first time, making their Greek debut. The festival also features four Greek dance acts who have become a permanent fixture of the festival as the years have progressed. Running from July 14 to 23, the festivities will include numerous educational activities and side events that will keep festivalgoers thoroughly occupied for the full nine days. Performances take place at the city’s Castle Amphitheater, the Kalamata Dance Hall, the Municipal Regional Theater, the Municipal Cultural Center, the National Stadium, the Municipal Philharmonic Orchestra Amphitheater and the Paralia Gymnasium.



Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 5 and range from 10-15 euros. For more information, visit www.kalamatadancefestival.gr.