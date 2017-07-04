ATHEX: Grivalia stake dominates quiet day at local bourse

A rather quiet session at the Greek bourse on Tuesday saw blue chips head lower while mid-caps went up, as the market remains in search of a clear direction.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 825.89 points, shedding 0.21 percent from Monday’s 827.65 points.



The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.46 percent to 2,153.80 points, but mid-caps outperformed again, climbing 2.09 percent.

The day was dominated by the sale of 20 percent of Grivalia Properties by Eurobank to various investors for 178.2 million euros in total and Fairfax Holdings has now raised its stake to 51.4 percent. That took daily turnover to 227.6 million, as the trading volume excluding the package amounted to 49.4 million euros, down from Monday’s 53.4 million, partly due to the US holiday.

In total 79 stocks posted gains, 37 had losses and 27 closed unchanged.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.71 percent to 76.82 points.