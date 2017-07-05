Two dead after boat collision off Aegina island

A collision between a fishing boat and a water tanker vessel off the Saronic Gulf island of Aegina near the Greek capital on Wednesday left two people dead, reports said.



Reports said two fishermen were taken to a hospital on the island where they were pronounced dead. It was not clear how many people were involved in the accident.



The accident is currently under investigation. The identities of the victims have not been released.



Four people were killed, including a nine-year-old child, and four more injured in a collision between a speedboat and a tourist vessel off the same island last summer.