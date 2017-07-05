NEWS |

 
NEWS

More than 200 migrants reach Lesvos in July

TAGS: Migration

A total of 202 migrants and refugees have landed on Lesvos in the past five days, raising the number of people stranded on the eastern Aegean island to 4,057, authorities said Wednesday.

On the contrary, no arrivals were recorded on the islands of Samos and Chios, authorities said.

An estimated 9,782 migrants are currently on the Aegean islands, awaiting the outcome of their claims for asylum.

