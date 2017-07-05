Cyprus talks temporarily suspended, report says

Talks at the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana aimed at reuniting Cyprus were put on hold Wednesday morning at the request of the two sides, but are expected to resume later in the day, AFP has reported.



“The morning meetings have been postponed until late afternoon at the request of the two leaders to allow time for prep work and consultations,” Aleem Siddique, spokesman for UN mediator Espen Barth Eide, was quoted by AFP as saying.



Siddique said Eide would hold a series of bilateral meetings before talks resume at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), the report said.



On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was emphatic in his reiteration that the key demand of Greece and the Greek Cypriots for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the island as part of any agreement, is a “non-starter” for Ankara.



Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said that anyone believing that Turkey will remove its troops as part of any deal to reunify Cyprus under a federal umbrella is “dreaming” and should “wake up.”