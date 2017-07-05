Lotte Reiniger | Athens | July 5

The Athens Open-Air Film Festival is screening Lotte Reiniger's 1926 German animated fairytale “The Adventures of Prince Achmed,” at Kotzia Square in front of City Hall in downtown Athens, on Thursday, July 5, at 9.30 p.m. Reiniger's cutting-edge film, which employed silhouette animation using cardboard cutouts, is considered the world's oldest surviving animated film and tells the tale of prince tricked by a sorcerer into a journey to a strange foreign land. The screenings will be accompanied by live music performed by Larry Gus with Jay Glass Dubs. The event is free of charge.



Kotzia Square, Athinas Street, Omonia