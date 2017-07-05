Theatro Technis | Athens | To July 27

The Technis (Art) Theater is exhibiting objects of artistic and nostalgic value related to the institution's 75-year history at StoArt in the Korai Arcade off Syntagma Square. These include costumes, props, stage models, photographs of performances and from the backstage area, programs and newspaper reviews marking milestones in the company founded by acclaimed director Karolos Koun. The exhibition is open to the public, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 27.

StoArt, 4 Stoa Korai, Syntagma