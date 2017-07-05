Imam Baildi | Athens | July 6

Greek band Imam Baildi, known for mashing and remixing Greek songs from the 1940s, 50s and 60s, is celebrating 10 years since its arrival on the local music scene with a concert of old favorites and new tracks from their latest, as yet unreleased, album. The show will take place at the Technopolis arts complex on Thursday, July 6, starting at 9 p.m., and ticket prices range from 10 to 15 euros. The band will then go on tour, performing in different parts of Greece, but also in France. To learn more about the tour dates, visit www.imambaildi.com.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589