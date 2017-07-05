Fatal speedboat accident in Halkidiki

A 54-year-old spearfisher was killed by a speedboat Wednesday off the coast of Kallithea in Halkidiki, northern Greece. According to port authorities, the man was brought to surface bleeding heavily and taken to shore by the speedboat driver before an ambulance rushed him to a nearby health center where he was pronounced dead.



The speedboat driver was arrested. According to initial reports, the victim was spearfishing in an area designated for speedboats and other vessels.