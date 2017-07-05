SYRIZA MPs express opposition to right-wing MP's approval as deputy house speaker

A large number of leftist SYRIZA MPs silently expressed their opposition on Wednesday to the approval of right-wing Independent Greeks (ANEL) MP Dimitris Kammenos, who is known for his anti-Semitic and homophobic statements, as a deputy speaker of the House.



Of just 196 MPs who were present in Parliament, Kammenos received 182 positive votes while 14 deputies voted “present.” Commenting in the House, Kammenos praised the 14 MPs who “had the courage to vote ‘present.’”



“The stance of those who were in the canteen, however, but did not come to vote was not fitting with parliamentary practice,” he said. Marios Georgiadis, of the Union of Centrists, was also elected as a deputy speaker.