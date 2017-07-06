Revealing figures

The findings of a recent study by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) on the situation of university graduates in Greece are depressing to say the least and ample explanation for the brain drain the country is experiencing.

The study found that 36 percent of people who received their degrees after 2011 are currently unemployed and 57 percent are earning salaries ranging between 400 and 800 euros a month.

Overall, the percentage of university or college graduates who have jobs is the lowest in the European Union at 65 percent, and this is terrible. This percentage also doubled in 2016 compared with 2011.

Given these facts, it should come as no surprise that so many educated Greeks have chosen to leave the country and try their luck elsewhere.