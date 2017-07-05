ATHEX: Bourse climbs further hoping for the best

The benchmark of the Greek bourse climbed to a new 26-month high on Wednesday with considerable gains for most stocks, as the market appears to be pursuing self-feeding growth that will lead it to higher ground, given that there is hardly any substantial news to boost investor sentiment.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 841.34 points, adding 1.87 percent to Tuesday’s 825.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 1.61 percent to 2,188.50 points.

Helped by reports of the upcoming sale of banks’ subsidiaries and assets, the sector’s index posted healthy growth of 2.80 percent, with Piraeus rising 3.62 percent, Eurobank advancing 2.99 percent, National ascending 2.91 percent and Alpha improving 2.29 percent.

Public Power Corporation outperformed with its 5.45 percent rise, followed by Lamda Development (up 4.25 percent).

In total 92 stocks reported gains, 23 registered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 227.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.03 percent to 76.03 points.