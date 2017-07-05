Almost three in every four (73 percent) people who graduated after 2011 in Greece collect no more than 800 euros per month, while one in six gets less than 400 euros per month, if they have a job, according to the findings of a survey the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) presented on Wednesday.

That compares with just 24 percent of pre-2011 graduates who get less than 800 euros per month.

In the years of the financial crisis graduates have found it much more difficult to find work, as the unemployment rate among degree-holders soared from 7 percent in 2009 to 18 percent in 2016.