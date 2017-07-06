Archaeological sites, museums closed until 11 a.m.

All archaeological sites and state-run museums in the broader Greek capital remained closed from 8 until 11 a.m. on Thursday much to the dismay of thousands of visitors, due to a strike called by guards.

Guards at cultural sites are demanding the hiring of at least 200 more staff as well as the settlement of delayed overtime wages.

They are also protesting planned changes and cutbacks in a fund dedicated to Culture Ministry employees that provides them with numerous benefits such as childcare services, summer camp for their children, funding for events, etc.