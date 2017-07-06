ND files request for probe into defense minister’s alleged drug convict ties

New Democracy on Thursday filed an official request for a special parliamentary committee to investigate claims by a convicted drug smuggler that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos tried to pressure him into testifying against a prominent businessman in exchange for political protection.

The petition, signed by the conservative opposition party’s entire parliamentary group, also calls for the probe to include claims by Makis Yiannousakis – convicted to life over his connection to a huge shipment of heroin made by the Noor 1 cargo ship in 2014 – implicating a coast guard investigator and other state officials in efforts to link shipowner Vangelis Marinakis to the case.

The party said it wants the investigative committee to examine the allegations against Kammenos and the possible involvement of other government officials, as well as whether there is a case for obstruction of justice, trying to influence the course of justice and abuse of power.