Captain, crewman of water tanker charged over fatal crash

The captain and a crew member of a water-tanker vessel that crashed into a fishing boat, killing the two brothers on board, were charged by a Piraeus court on Thursday with negligent manslaughter.

The Aegina and the wreckage of the Panagiotis were being inspected by Greek Coast Guard experts on Thursday, while six members of the Aegina crew gave their accounts of the crash on Wednesday that claimed the lives of the two fishermen, aged 62 and 74, off the coast of the Saronic island of Aegina.

According to the preliminary investigation, the two fishermen were busy gathering their nets when the Aegina started bearing down on them and couldn’t hear its captain shouting warning at them.

The captain of the Aegina tried to steer clear of the fishing boat but failed, plowing into the smaller, wooden vessel and smashing it. The two fishermen were already dead when they were pulled from the water, possibly from drowning on impact.



Coast guard officials told the ANA-MPA news agency that the particular spot where the accident happened, some 2.5 nautical miles off the coast of Souvala port, is a ship passage but fishing is not prohibited.