Police bust two protection rackets

A large operation against protection rackets launched with simultaneous raids in different parts of the Greek capital on Thursday morning has so far resulted in 10 arrests, the Greek Police has said.

According to an initial announcement, investigators have been on the trail of two separate yet related criminal groups that were blackmailing hundreds of business owners in the broader Attica region into paying them for protection.

The Greek Police is expected to release a formal statement at the end of the operation describing the gangs’ activities and the arrests made.