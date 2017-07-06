William Kentridge | Athens | To July 10

“More Sweetly Play the Dance” is a large-scale projection by South African artist William Kentridge, presenting a procession of shadowy figures marching to the sounds of a brass band. A huge, 40-meter caravan of shadows extends over eight screens, reminiscent of a medieval danse macabre. However, it is a procession that is more about life than death. The image of people crushed under their belongings, which they carry on their way to an unknown future: The refugee crisis inevitably springs to mind. The motif of the procession is thus transformed into a timeless symbol of movement, displacement, and political change.



The projection is being screened on Dionysiou Areopagitou Street beneath the Acropolis in Athens every night at 9.30 until Monday, July 10.