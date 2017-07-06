Oedipus at Colonus | Epidavros | July 7-8

In Sophocles’ last surviving tragedy, Oedipus arrives at the village of Colonus, on the outskirts of Athens. Now a stranger, blind and in rags, he seeks hospitality after 10 years of wandering. His time has come: He needs a final resting place. His sole supporter is his daughter/sister Antigone. Stavros Tsakiris’s production adopts the style of narrative theater. The cast narrates a “parable” to the audience on a stage that is virtually empty save for a few objects. The characters are conceived as apparitions of the dying Oedipus. Minos Matsas’s music serves as a parallel text recited by the cast. The title role is portrayed by the great Kostas Kazakos. The production at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus will be accompanied by English subtitles.



Tickets start from 10 Euros and can be purchased at greekfestival.gr.

Ancient Theater of Epidaurus, Epidavros