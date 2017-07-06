Melitzazz 2017 | Tsakonia | To July 9

The Tsakonian language, with its foundations in the Doric dialect, the Tsakonian dance with its roots in the myths of Apollo, local traditions, hospitality and the extraordinary natural environment are all part of the 12th annual Melitzazz Festival. The festival is an international gathering of cultures in the village of Leonidio, the capital of Tsakonia. Artists and chefs will be there to convey the atmosphere of their homelands, contributing to the celebration of music, dance, culture and flavors, with events taking place in the streets, squares and houses of the traditional village.



The festival runs through Sunday, July 9, and there is no admission fee.

Tel. 275.702.2807, www.melitzazz.gr