Philippi Festival | Kavala | July 8 - August 27

The 60th edition of the Philippi Festival showcases young, talented artists, while also paying homage to director Theodoros Terzopoulos and the choral works of Mikis Theodorakis. This year’s program comprises concerts, lectures, an exhibition-installation by young artists inspired by the myth of Dionysus, and theatrical adaptations of novels by celebrated Greek writers including Nikos Kazantzakis and Georgios Vizyinos.



Ancient Theater of Philippi, Kavala,

www.philippifestival.gr