Whether you’re contemplating switching to a meat-free diet or are already a vegetarian and want to stop using animal products altogether, the Vegan Life Festival in central Athens this weekend might be a good place to start.



Taking place on Sunday, this is the second installment of an event that celebrates cruelty-free products and lots of delicious vegan and raw food prepared by professionals – from chia seed pudding to avocado mayonnaise – at the Technopolis cultural complex in the Gazi district.



The festival also includes various talks, information points, fun activities for children and, of course, stands with a wide selection of vegan products and treats, including food from some of Greece’s best vegan and vegan-friendly chefs.



The event – which welcomed 6,500 visitors to its inaugural edition last year – is not just preaching to the converted. It aims to educate the general public about the health, ethical and environmental benefits of a vegan lifestyle. Those who have already embraced the philosophy will also be at hand to answer questions, talk about their experience and explain how they introduced such a radical change into their lives – usually prompted by ethical considerations.



The Vegan Life Festival takes place from 1 to 9 p.m. at Technopolis (100 Pireos, Gazi) and admission is free of charge.