Anarchist group barges into Zografou municipal offices

Members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group broke into the municipal offices of Zografou, eastern Athens, Thursday afternoon to protest the death of a 62-year-old garbage collector.



The woman had a pre-existing heart condition and died while at work. Members of the group claim that she died because of poor working conditions.



Members of Rouvikonas barged into the offices and threw fliers with slogans against the Municipality of Zografou, staged their protest and then left.