ERT union fires back at critics of monument

The union representing employees at state broadcaster ERT, POSPERT, has shot back at critics of a monument it set up this week honoring 23 former employees and supporters of the station, who allegedly died during its temporary shutdown in 2013-15.



The claim has been widely debunked and mocked, but POSPERT said Thursday that “insulting the dead is a crime” and dismissed those that deny the story as sore losers – “ideologically, morally and politically” – who lost their battle to close down ERT.