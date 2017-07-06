New Democracy maintains double-digit lead in new poll

A poll by MRB published Thursday by the Real News media outlet, gave the opposition New Democracy party an 11.9 percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA.



According to the survey, which was conducted in June, the conservatives would win 29.7 percent of the vote in the event of an election, compared to 17.8 percent for SYRIZA.



Extreme-right Golden Dawn and center-left Democratic Alignment were in third on 7.4 percent each, ahead of the Communist Party (KKE) with 6.9 percent.