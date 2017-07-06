Changes on the chessboard

We will be watching the G-20 summit which begins Friday in Hamburg, Germany, with great interest. The differences seem to be starker than ever before when it comes to global issues such as climate change and trade, and these rifts characterize relations between the world’s major players.



And they’re certainly not hiding it. It would come as no surprise to see a rift that persists between the United States and Europe for the entire Trump presidency – one that could create very different balances than the ones that previously existed on the international chessboard.



There are many signs now which are indicative of a world that is going through a transitional phase.