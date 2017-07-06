Mayors seek road map for rehiring trash collectors

The Union of Municipalities and Communities of Greece (KEDE) on Thursday called on Interior Minister Panos Skourletis to issue a “road map” to all local authorities to ensure that municipal workers on short-term contracts facing expiry are rehired.



“Every day that he delays in responding, more and more workers lose their jobs,” KEDE said in a statement that included eight questions for Skourletis about the process of their rehiring.



Earlier Skourletis told Parliament that the government will bring legislation to the House in the fall that would offer a “solution in keeping with the Constitution and European directives.”



The tensions came amid rumors of possible fresh strike action by municipal sanitation workers, whose walkouts last month left thousands of tons of garbage festering on the streets of Athens and other cities.