Aegina crash probe 'must deepen,' prosecutor says

A criminal prosecutor probing Wednesday’s collision between a water tanker vessel and a fishing boat off the island of Aegina on Thursday told a Piraeus court that further investigation was necessary to determine the causes of the tragedy that left two brothers, aged 62 and 74, dead.

Meanwhile the captain and a crew member of the water tanker were released without charge.

The lawyers representing the two suspects told the court that the crew used all means at their disposal to attempt to warn the two fishermen to move away.

The captain said he was shattered over the accident and expressed his sorrow to the families of the victims, who are to be buried today.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fishermen were busy gathering their nets when the water tanker started bearing down on them and could not hear its captain shouting at them. The captain tried to steer clear of the fishing boat but failed, plowing into the smaller, wooden vessel and smashing it.