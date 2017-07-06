ATHEX: Energy stocks fuel index rise

The benchmark at Athinon Avenue kept edging upward on Thursday during a session when stock market heavyweight banks saw the limelight stolen by energy large-caps.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 843.25 points, adding 0.23 percent to Wednesday’s 841.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.06 percent to 2,187.14 points and banks shrank 1.03 percent.

In total 68 stocks rose, 54 fell and 24 stayed put.

Turnover reached 91.6 million euros, against Wednesday’s 78.8 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.64 percent to 76.52 points.