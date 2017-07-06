By the end of the year Eurobank will have completed the sale of Postbank, its subsidiary in Romania, that will mark the end of the program for the restructuring of the group’s activities abroad.

Eurobank intends to retain a strong presence in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Serbia and Luxembourg, with Cyprus and Bulgaria being at the forefront of its international operations.

In total, the group’s assets abroad (excluding Romania) amount to 10.2 billion euros, loans add up to 4.4 billion euros, deposits are at 7.9 billion and its branch network numbers 235 points.

In Romania Postbank has assets of 3.4 billion euros and 174 branches.