SYRIZA office vandalized in show of solidarity for jailed robber

Self-styled anarchists vandalized the facade of an office belonging to ruling SYRIZA in the Kalamaria region of Thessaloniki on Thursday night with red paint to express solidarity with the jailed robber Tasos Theofilou, who is also alleged to have links to the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire urban guerrilla group.

A similar incident occurred earlier in the day at a SYRIZA office in the Evosmos district of Thessaloniki.

In both incidents the assailants threw flyers in support of Theofilou, who has been in prison since his arrest for an armed robbery on the island of Paros in 2012



