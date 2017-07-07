Theofilou to walk free, also acquitted of guerilla group membership

A five-member criminal appeals court ruled on Friday that Tasos Theofilou, serving 25 years in prison for armed robbery, was innocent of all charges.

Theofilou had been in prison since his arrest over his alleged involvement in a deadly armed robbery on the island of Paros in 2012, and the final ruling on his case on Friday means he will walk free later in the day.

He was also acquitted of the charge of being a member of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire urban guerrilla group.If the appeals court had accepted a prosecutor's proposal, he could have faced a life sentence

On Thursday night, self-styled anarchists vandalized the facade of an office belonging to ruling SYRIZA in the Kalamaria region of Thessaloniki on Thursday night with red paint to express solidarity with Theofilou.

A similar incident occurred earlier in the day at a SYRIZA office in the Evosmos district of Thessaloniki.






