Police identify priest who allegedly harassed women on buses

TAGS: Crime

Police authorities in Thessaloniki say they have identified the priest that allegedly harassed women on city buses over a two-year period and have launched a manhunt, reports said on Friday.

According to the case file formed against the 49-year-old Bulgarian national, he allegedly harassed seven young women in a period stretching from June 2015 until June 2017. The allegations against him became public after one of his victims posted a report of the abuse she suffered on social media.

It was not clear if he belongs to the priesthood. 
 

