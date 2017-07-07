Police identify priest who allegedly harassed women on buses
It was not clear if he belongs to the priesthood.
Police authorities in Thessaloniki say they have identified the priest that allegedly harassed women on city buses over a two-year period and have launched a manhunt, reports said on Friday.
According to the case file formed against the 49-year-old Bulgarian national, he allegedly harassed seven young women in a period stretching from June 2015 until June 2017. The allegations against him became public after one of his victims posted a report of the abuse she suffered on social media.
