Photo: Christina Georgiadou

“Sworn Virgin,” a play based on US-based Albanian writer Elvira Dones’s novel of the same name, is coming to the Athens Festival this year.

Directed by Enke Fezollari, the play revolves around the character of Hana, who voluntarily gives up her femininity and takes on the male persona “Mark” in an attempt to escape the prosecution of Enver Hoxha’s patriarchal, totalitarian regime in communist-era Albania.

It follows her as the regime falls apart and she moves to America, reuniting with her loved ones.

When the West’s progressive ideas force Hana to question the masculine prison she has created for herself, an inner conflict arises within her as she toils with her female nature.

The cast is led by Parthenopi Bouzouri, Angela Brouskou and Georgianna Dalara.

This compelling story deals with issues that are extremely relevant in contemporary society and comes at a time when gender ideals are constantly being questioned.

It will be on at the Pireos 260 venue’s Stage H on July 13 and 14, starting at 9 p.m. on both days. Regular tickets range from 20 to 25 euros, with special prices for students, the disabled and the unemployed.

For more details, visit the festival’s website at www.greekfestival.gr.