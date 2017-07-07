Manolis Rasoulis Tribute | Athens | July 9

The late Manolis Rasoulis was a poet, singer, songwriter, author and journalist, whose songs are still considered as relevant as ever and helped shape today’s Greek music scene. This tribute performance at the Herod Atticus Theater will feature some of Rasoulis’s best songs from his collaborations with major composers and performers, among them Manos Loizos, Nikos Xydakis, Stavros Kouyioumtzis, Haris Alexiou, Eleni Vitali and Socrates Malamas. Tickets, which start from 15 euros, can be purchased at www.greekfestival.gr. The concert begins at 9 p.m

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis