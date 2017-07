Local ensemble Artefacts pays tribute to the iconic rock/folk songwriter and performer Frank Zappa with a concert in the foyer of the Olympia Theater on Sunday, July 9, starting at 9 p.m. The musicians are planning a show that not only includes some of Zappa's greatest songs, but also evokes the signature style of his concerts. Tickets cost 5-15 euros.

Olympia Theater, 59-61 Academias,

tel 210.366.2100