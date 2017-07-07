Hofesh Shechter | Athens | July 8 & 9

Photo: Rahi Rezvani

A new production by UK-based Israeli choreographer and composer Hofesh Shechter, “Grand Finale” depicts a world in “free fall, where humanity spirals through surreal scenes and emotions to its end point.” The 42-year-old choreographer started out as a dancer with the youth company of the Batsheva Dance Company, formed his own company in 2008 and was nominated for a Tony in 2016 for his work in “Fiddler on the Roof” on Broadway. Tickets for the Greek Festival (www.greekfestival.gr) performance start at 25 euros and the show begins at 9 p.m. on both days.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, tel 210.928.2900