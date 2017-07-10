Medeas | Thessaloniki | July 10, 11 & 13

Poland's Teatr Zar company and director Jaroslaw Fret have been invited to stage “Medeas: On Getting Across,” a music-based performance that draws from Euripides' “Medea” as a figure of exile to comment on the migrant crisis, at the Dasos Theater Festival in Thessaloniki. The show will take place on July 10, 11 and 13 at the theater of the Macedonian Studies Society, starting at 9.15 p.m. on the first two days and 7.15 p.m. on the final day. The performance is rated for audiences aged 15 and above and tickets cost 15 euros.

Macedonian Studies Society Theater, 2 Ethnikis Amynas,

tel 2315.200.200